The Decalogue, or “Ten Words,” comes in two versions. The first list comes after the flight from slavery, the second on the eve of entering the land of promise. The sets are nearly identical, save for one noteworthy exception.
“Remember the Sabbath day, to keep it holy.” The Hebrew root for Sabbath, of course, means to rest. The first time the idea appears in the Hebrew Bible, God has just wrapped up the work of creating the universe. “God blessed the seventh day and made it special because on that day he rested from his work” (Genesis 2:3). God rested? One of a cornucopia of things in Scripture for us to puzzle over.
Now in Exodus 20, after the command for Sabbath-keeping, the reason for taking a break from the week’s rigors goes something like this: It was good enough for God, it should be good enough for you, too. Please take the hint, these verses exhort. But in Deuteronomy 5, the rationale for a weekly day of rest reads as follows: “Remember that you were slaves in Egypt.” In common, everyday language: “You are a human being, not a human doing.”
That God should actually command resting seems extraordinary. Contrary to popular opinion, the devil doesn’t score all the bad press. In lots of releases, God comes off as some cosmic killjoy hellbent on nothing more than destroying all your fun. Well, it looks like a divine order exists that lets you spend at least one day of the week simply enjoying the day itself.
For those who tend to doubt the existence of God, let alone that God cares two bits about the welfare of human beings, let them raise the banner of the fourth word. Of all the 10 commandments, it takes the biggest beating in the common round. And that is a shame, since rest has famously efficacious healing powers. “This is the day the Lord has made, let us rejoice and be glad in it” (Psalm 118:24).