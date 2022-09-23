In Jeremiah 32, you find a prophet under arrest by a king who did not appreciate the seer's message that the time had come for a nation to pay for her sins. The conquerors were on the way. The vexed monarch somehow seemed to believe that jail time for a super-sensitive preacher would solve all his problems.
While Jeremiah was confined, "the word of the LORD came to me" and let him know that a relative was en route to offer to sell him a piece of land. And as sure as the pope is Catholic, the prophet's cousin came to him with the exact offer predicted. "Then I knew it was the word of the LORD."
They drew up papers and filed them, then Jeremiah put the transaction in a wider context. The nation would not stay in captivity forever but would one day come home to build, plant and resettle. The prophet's business deal, in other words, had much more significance than dollars and cents. (So do yours and mine, btw.)
Non-religious people are kind to ask questions that religious people eschew, such as: "What do you mean that God speaks to you?" It is a good question, and maybe the most important one of all, considering the fact that the phrase "the word of the LORD came to so-and-so" repeats throughout the Hebrew Bible.
As in all matters of spirit, it is all but impossible to be as precise about "the word of LORD" as with grocery lists and doctor's appointments and astrophysical measurements. But this much goes without saying. If little baby girls, tabby cats, piano impromptus, wind chimes and autumn leaves can speak to a human soul, why should it be any different with the Great Spirit? "Remember the LORD in everything you do, and he will show you the right way" (Proverbs 3:6).
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The Rev. Eugene Stockstill is pastor of Ebenezer United Methodist Church and Myrtle United Methodist Church in Union County.