The Rev. Eugene Stockstill

In Jeremiah 32, you find a prophet under arrest by a king who did not appreciate the seer's message that the time had come for a nation to pay for her sins. The conquerors were on the way. The vexed monarch somehow seemed to believe that jail time for a super-sensitive preacher would solve all his problems.

The Rev. Eugene Stockstill is pastor of Ebenezer United Methodist Church and Myrtle United Methodist Church in Union County.

