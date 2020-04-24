We have snakes in the pond behind our house. Discovered a few days ago, the reptiles inspired an extended herpetology class one afternoon this week. Our best guess is that a family of water snakes lives in the pond, not a family of water moccasins.
Round eyes: Water snake. Cat’s eyes: Cottonmouth. Triangular block head: Venomous. Smaller head: Non-venomous. Vipers bodies are usually thicker and longer than non-poisonous ones. There certainly are many exceptions. It turns out that water snakes can be pretty aggressive. The ones in our pond swam right to us, while we stood on the pier, and stuck their tongues out at us.
DYK a water snake eats frogs, fish and other snakes? That a cottonmouth will open wide its white mouth and twitch its tail to warn an intruder. That a universal symbol for healthcare is a snake? Have you discovered (or rediscovered) the joys of learning during this quarantine? DYK it’s not too late?
A human being takes about 23,040 breaths every day.
William Faulkner wrote “As I Lay Dying” in six weeks during lunch breaks at his carpentry job.
Legally blind jazz pianist Art Tatum once bested classical performer Vladimir Horowitz in an improvisation contest.
A group of whales is called a pod.
On average, it takes about 30 days to learn (or unlearn) a habit.
To live in the moment: Maybe the hardest thing of all to do. The tug of the past – “there is nothing new under the sun” – the lure of the future – “the grass is always greener” – and the dread of the unknown – “Who has known the mind of the Lord?” – crowd in. Is it too crowded? Viktor Frankl testified that he discovered the glory of God in a floating fish head while imprisoned in a Nazi death camp. “The whole world is filled with glory” (Isaiah 6:3).