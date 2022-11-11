djr-2019-07-19-rel-meditationp1

The Rev. Eugene Stockstill

The Roman governor Pontius Pilate had a bloodthirsty reputation and has gone down in much popular Christian history as a gutless blowhard and a cad. According to some traditions, though, Pilate wound up becoming a vital part of the early church. The Ethiopian and Coptic churches venerate him as martyr and saint. It would make an A1 research paper.

Newsletters

The Rev. Eugene Stockstill is pastor of Ebenezer United Methodist Church and Myrtle United Methodist Church in Union County.

Recommended for you