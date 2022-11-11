The Roman governor Pontius Pilate had a bloodthirsty reputation and has gone down in much popular Christian history as a gutless blowhard and a cad. According to some traditions, though, Pilate wound up becoming a vital part of the early church. The Ethiopian and Coptic churches venerate him as martyr and saint. It would make an A1 research paper.
On the day of Jesus' execution, Pilate asked the grassroots rabbi the following question, which most pulpits interpret as the questioner's self-indictment: "What is truth?" How could you stare Jesus straight in the face, goes the sermon, without the light dawning?
But it also happens to be one of the most wonderful questions contained in a book that is simply loaded with big questions. It is one of the most honest ones, too.
The truth?
The truth adds up … unless you switch to base 2 but forget to make appropriate adjustments.
The truth is as dependable as a well-built house … and then you realize the staggering detail that goes into such work, and you do a double-take because of some of the ugly or half-hearted thinking that tries to pass itself off as theology.
"Thy word is truth" … until you come across stuff about money or power or decent human relations that you don't happen to have the stomach for, so you just spit it out of your mouth and go on your merry way.
The truth is as clear as the morning sun … until the shadows fall and nothing that used to make sense makes sense anymore.
The truth is that violence begets violence … but what if you find yourself face to face with evil visited on your own beloved. Can truth vindicate herself then?
Whenever I encounter someone who has met great evil, and yet has refused to give into evil ways, it makes me search my soul for how much truth I know. If any.
In the biblical sense, truth always has a face. “Despised and rejected …"
The Rev. Eugene Stockstill is pastor of Ebenezer United Methodist Church and Myrtle United Methodist Church in Union County.