“The one who doubts … will not receive anything from the Lord” (James 1:6-7). You can almost hear the likes of John Bunyan or Jonathan Edwards doling out damnation to those who did not fill their cups with an undiluted brew of belief. “Unconverted men walk over the pit of hell on a rotten covering.”
But “God has given every person some faith” (Romans 12:3), and a quick search of the verse through Bible Hub confirms its essential meaning. No one gets left out at the belief aisle. It comes standard fare, like oxygen, even for the most hardened of atheists. The trajectory your faith takes? That is a function of human choice.
James’ flint-nosed exhortation seems like the flip side of a famous story sometimes called the parable of the sower. “A sower scattered seed … on the side of the road … on hard ground … on thorny ground on good soil” (cf Matthew 13:1ff). You find out later that the grades of soil are really the conditions of a human heart, and that the sower is willing to waste seed for the common good. No word on who works the earth?
“If you have faith as tiny as a mustard seed… nothing will be impossible for you” (Matthew 17:20). So in the theology of Jesus, it appears that a little faith packs more of a punch than a lot of skepticism. Especially since seeds grow, given some food and some time. Do you know that you can help your faith grow? You call this care and feeding of the human soul spirituality.
A life devoid of doubt no more exists than an anxiety-free one, and it is a waste of time trying to worry such perfection into existence. Your time would be much better spent making ready for all the goodness you can handle. “For the eyes of the LORD run to and fro throughout the whole earth, to show Himself strong on behalf of those whose heart is loyal to Him” (2 Chronicles 16:9).