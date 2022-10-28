One of the great biblical questions: Was Jesus famous in his day? He never wrote a bestselling autobiography or a biblical commentary, did not aspire to official clergy status in the religious system of his birth, lived on the fringes, had little spending money. And then the blurb you see all over the place: He had 12 followers.
But you do have plenty of other material to sift. He sent out at least 70 more missionaries (and maybe lots more), according to Luke's gospel, and the 12 came from a larger group, too. A group of prominent women helped bankroll their goodwill efforts, again according to Luke. More than 500 of his followers came into contact with him in his resurrected state, according to 1 Corinthians 15.
At the apex of all the excitement generated by the feverish, extraordinary activity outlined in the gospels, some observers seemed to think that "the whole world has gone after him" (John 12:19). A few chapters before that pronouncement, after feeding a humongous crowd with threadbare resources, Jesus went clean the other way when everybody tried to force him to become their new king. “Jesus Christ, Do You Want to Be a Superstar?”
The Greek novelist Kazantzakis imagined that fear motivated this reluctance. Mark's gospel and its "Messianic secret" coax you to believe that Jesus believed fame and access to the world’s power brokers would get in the way of his doing what he felt called to do. You remember, don't you, that he face-palmed the devil when offered universal authority?
Say whatever you want to say about notoriety and a fat bank account and the ease and pats on the back those things bring. In human experience, the bigger and richer anything becomes, the more money and energy you require to keep it going. And more and more people tend to get crushed under the weight of it all. "God resists the proud but gives grace to the humble."
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The Rev. Eugene Stockstill is pastor of Ebenezer United Methodist Church and Myrtle United Methodist Church in Union County.