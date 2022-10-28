djr-2019-07-19-rel-meditationp1

The Rev. Eugene Stockstill

One of the great biblical questions: Was Jesus famous in his day? He never wrote a bestselling autobiography or a biblical commentary, did not aspire to official clergy status in the religious system of his birth, lived on the fringes, had little spending money. And then the blurb you see all over the place: He had 12 followers.

The Rev. Eugene Stockstill is pastor of Ebenezer United Methodist Church and Myrtle United Methodist Church in Union County.

