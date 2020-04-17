Here’s a nice-sized categorical theorem to get your weekend started out right: There is no such thing as a negative emotion. Want it in more theological terms? No emotion is sinful. Anger, fear, sadness. All of them help make up the strange and wonderful package called a human being. Depression, rage, perplexity and terror visit us all.
“Walk by the Spirit, and you will not gratify the lusts of the flesh” (Galatians 5:16) turns one of the most memorable and unfortunate of all phrases in the KJV. Unfortunate because the word “flesh” carries with it the following assumption. You can blame all your troubles on your skin, on your flesh and blood and bone and all your interior utilities and furnishings. Spirit is good, flesh is bad. Nope. That’s straight out of Bad Theology 101.
“I will praise you, because I am fearfully and wonderfully made” (Psalm 139:14). Being human is not a problem. Being less than human is a huge problem. Nothing wrong with having a body. Nothing wrong with feelings. You can no more stop yourself from feeling angry or fearful than you can stop yourself from sweating in 110-degree heat. Remember that Jesus threw an adult-sized fit on at least one occasion and sweat beads like blood because of the fear he felt before his death.
What then shall we do with our feelings?
“Courage is being scared to death, but saddling up anyway” (John Wayne). What a thought: That our emotions come prepackaged with all sorts of wondrous opportunities. Mozart wrote a piano sonata to cope with his mother’s untimely death. Missionaries turn anger into service. Sadness yearns to birth good-will. “May God bless you with anger at injustice, oppression and exploitation of people, so that you may work for justice, freedom and peace.”