The “holiday blues” is not mumbo jumbo. They are a real thing for those far away from home during important times of the year. Holidays are especially hard for those grieving. Things like books, music and creative activities can help salve pain but can never replace the human touch. You should just ignore and avoid those who say crazy things like you can pray away grief.
Here are a few lovely pieces of wisdom taken from an article in this month’s Reader’s Digest (“Help a Friend Grieve,” by Megan Devine).
● “We see grief as something to overcome, something to fix, rather than something to tend or support. We have to rehumanize grief.”
● “Trying to talk someone out of their grief is both hurtful and entirely different from helping them live with their grief.”
● “Some people are so afraid to say or do the wrong thing that they choose to do nothing at all.”
● “Remember that you play a supporting role, not a central role, in your friend’s grief. This grief belongs to your friend. Follow their lead.”
● “You might be tempted to make statements about the past or the future. But you can’t know what the future will be. Omniscient platitudes aren’t helpful. Stick with the truth. This hurts. I love you. I’m here.”
● “Being with someone who is in pain isn’t easy. Your friend cannot show up for their part of the relationship very well. Don’t take it personally, and please don’t take it out on them.”
● “The best thing you can do for a grieving friend is anticipate their needs. Assist in small, ordinary ways such as refilling prescriptions, taking in the mail, or household chores.”
● “Above all, show your love. Say something. Do something. Be willing to stand beside the gaping hole that has opened in your friend’s life without flinching or turning away. Listen. Be there. Be love. Love is the only thing that lasts.”