It might embarrass you to confess it out loud, but it usually happens around Exodus’ midpoint and continues for chapters and chapters in the Hebrew Bible. Your eyes glaze over, your attention wanders. All those regulations.
From Exodus 21 to Leviticus 27, you find more than one holiness code; specifications for building the ark, the sacred furnishings and the tabernacle; a long, detailed order for sacrifices; instructions for holy days, the priesthood and the cleansing of household funk; and pinpoint descriptions of unclean foods, social and sexual practices. It is, in other words, a picture of a religious community’s genesis.
All of this comes at you without much historical context, so it is the rare soul who will not seek extra help when confronted with verses like, “Do not boil a young goat in its mother’s milk.” It can help to research the Talmud and Midrash, ancient religious superstitions, Canaanite history and a bunch of other stuff. Along the way, you should find mountains of respect for those who memorize all the scriptures and quote sources at will.
Yes, it is true that the sacrifices described in Leviticus have not been officially offered for centuries in the ways described. But among the first scriptures that young Jewish children study? Leviticus. One famous preacher referred to it as “that remarkable book.”
Remarkable because it goes public to such an astonishing degree with minutiae and miscellany. This, plus an open, self-critical spirit, make all human progress possible. It is as if to say: Here is where we started, here is where we’re headed.
“Will the Lord accept thousands of rams, or ten thousands of fat goats? should I give my first-born for ungodliness, the fruit of my body for the sin of my soul? Has it not been told thee, O man, what is good? or what does the Lord require of thee, but to do justice, and love mercy, and be ready to walk with the Lord thy God?”
The Rev. Eugene Stockstill is pastor of Ebenezer United Methodist Church and Myrtle United Methodist Church in Union County.