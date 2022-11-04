One of the oddest things about most of Jesus’ disciples is that he hand-picked them. Imagine a university professor walking around looking for students to fill up a classroom. A desperate, undignified posture from the typical professional perspective. Luke’s gospel adds the extra detail that Jesus spent a whole night in prayer before making a decision about picking 12 of them for more specialized work.
The less-than-startling thing about the blue-collar workers, extremists, scholastics and such who kept company with Jesus is how up-and-down they could be in their apprenticeship to this strange philosopher-prophet. One moment giving the correct response, the next serving as a devil's mouthpiece. Believing so much that you walk on water, then one lingering, fearful look at the sea-storm around you, and down you go.
“You faithless generation! How much longer must I put up with you?” Jesus said at quite a human moment in the middle of it all. But it is a wonderful question: When did the disciples first start believing?
The easy answer: Right away. Would Simon the ex-fisherman have left a lucrative trade at sea and a beloved family unless he was either out of his mind or had a good reason to do so? Simon, nicknamed "The Rock" by Jesus himself, was the one, btw, who proclaimed Jesus to be “the Son of God” in one breath, then descended to a darker perspective right after when he suggested death on the cross to be far beneath his leader.
The more complicated answer takes the form of another question: When did they stop growing in belief? As with any relationship, craft or skill, the day you stop growing is the day you start dying. Like the Zen master told the impertinent student after overfilling his tea cup on purpose, “You are full of your own ideas, so how can I teach you unless you first empty your cup?” Do you need a biblical reference to go with that? “Changed from glory to glory.”
The Rev. Eugene Stockstill is pastor of Ebenezer United Methodist Church and Myrtle United Methodist Church in Union County.