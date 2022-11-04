djr-2019-07-19-rel-meditationp1

The Rev. Eugene Stockstill

One of the oddest things about most of Jesus’ disciples is that he hand-picked them. Imagine a university professor walking around looking for students to fill up a classroom. A desperate, undignified posture from the typical professional perspective. Luke’s gospel adds the extra detail that Jesus spent a whole night in prayer before making a decision about picking 12 of them for more specialized work.

The Rev. Eugene Stockstill is pastor of Ebenezer United Methodist Church and Myrtle United Methodist Church in Union County.

