In the realms of theology, a common line of thought insists that human language, at best, approximates divine reality. “God’s baby talk”: That’s how the iron-headed Protestant Reformer John Calvin described the Bible in the opening paragraph of his magnum opus. Calvin then proceeded to take the ironic step of using much specificity in his “Institutes of the Christian Religion.”
The idea of human limitation works like this. When the Bible refers to “God’s wrath,” for example, it uses a word we can understand to get at something deeper and darker and far beyond us. If anything, the phrase “God’s wrath” suggests God contains an intensity no human can fathom. “The LORD your God is a consuming fire” (Deuteronomy 4:24). (For the record, some of us have a major problem with the idea of a God of boiling rage and prefer other interpretations, like “Your God Is Too Small.”)
You probably see one of the main quibbles with this whole approach. If you have no hope of understanding God, how can you be sure you are using the correct language to describe God?
But let’s try it again. “God jealously longs for the spirit he has caused to dwell in us” (James 4:5). According to our original hypothesis in paragraph one, this verse in James does not have to mean that God, like a vengeful lover, cannot abide a human being gushing over a long-lost partner or a grove of flowers or a Chopin etude. It simply acknowledges the depths of divine longing for us to have the best, and it uses the word jealous to get our attention.
What if it really is true that Greek or Hebrew or Japanese only hint at ultimate truth? Taken to its logical conclusion, it would seem to require that God is composed of glorious stuff that even terms like goodness, grace and mercy only skim. “God is love” (1 John 4:8).