We are all children of our experiences. Not everyone has stood and marveled at the Pacific or felt the agony and wonder of giving birth or published a novel or done time in prison. Every single thing you experience helps to create the person you will become.
But only to a degree. At some point, every one of us has to begin to make sense of our experiences. To arrange them like pieces of a puzzle. To at least get a frame of reference, if not the whole picture. This puzzle-putting-together-and-responding we call choosing, and everybody does it. An abused child’s puzzle will look like a much bigger mess than a beloved child’s. “The fool has said in his heart, ‘There is no God’” (Psalm 14:1). But the fool also refuses to admit that this crazy world sometimes makes it appear absolutely insane to believe. One ex-preacher tore out of his Bible the page containing Roman 8:28 (“all things work together for good”) because he said it was a lie.
A popular book a few years ago, “Experiencing God,” mapped out a specific plan for how anyone could come to believe in a personal God, and it sold like hotcakes. Nothing wrong at all with having plans. We plan to get married or write a book or learn to speak Japanese or get out of debt. The only problem is that you cannot plan for most of the things that happen in life. You just happen to fall in love. Or find a newborn baby left at your doorstep. Or catch a break and start a new job that turns your whole life around. That’s why theologians love the word mystery. Because at the end of the day, to realize you are not all alone in this world usually happens when (and how) you least expect it.
“Surely the Lord was here, and I did not know it” (Genesis 29:11).
In other words, God usually whispers and comes on tiptoe.