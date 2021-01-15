The legend of the wandering sage conjures a panoply of images: an aged one perched on a high mountaintop awaiting the questions of those who seek wisdom. A bearded, ragged soul too noble to take money for his counsel. A man of silence who, when he does open his mouth, shatters the darkness. Socrates. Confucius. And so forth.
As a rule, the learned of any age did not seek out students for themselves. It works the other way around. Would you expect a university dean to traipse around campus looking for students? Or a master musician to go around drumming up listeners? Call it pride or humility. It works either way.
This is why it is strange to see Jesus, from the beginning of the gospel, in search of followers. “Follow me, and I will make you fishers of men” (Mark 1:17). To be sure, crowds did follow, those sick in body and spirit begged for help, to the point that it seems to have gotten almost impossible for him to take a break or get a bite to eat, and he had to go out of his way to find private time. “No one ever spoke this way” (John 7:46).
But the strange Galileean rabbi handpicked the 12 (he prayed all night before doing so), and it seems fair to assume he did the same with seventy or so other local missionaries (cf. Luke 10:1ff). What is Jesus, “the Son of David,” up to? Betraying some hidden insecurity that no one would follow him otherwise. Weeding “the wheat from the chaff”?
No, he is making himself vulnerable. Risking rejection. Saying what so many of us find almost impossible to say. “I need you.” I mean, how would it make you feel if you knew that right now, Almighty God was asking you to do something that needed to be done? “They have eyes and see not, ears and hear not” (Jeremiah 5:21).