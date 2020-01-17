The fall of King David comes in the starkest possible terms.
The young monarch, enthroned and fat and happy after weathering more than his share of troubles as king-to-be, stays home from war for a season. He catches a glimpse of a beautiful woman bathing outside his window, they meet, as it were, and as a result of their meeting, David conspires to have the now-pregnant woman’s husband killed in battle. Only after a gutsy prophet confronts the king with his felonious behavior does the son of Jesse come clean. The rest of David’s life is more or less chaos (2 Samuel 11ff).
John Irving or William Faulkner could take these frank facts and turn them into a soap opera most good church folks wouldn’t recognize as a Bible story. So sordid and heartbreaking is David’s collapse, in fact, that those who compiled 1-2 Chronicles left it out entirely. It is also an example of why Mr. Faulkner claimed to reread the Hebrew Bible every year as inspiration for “the human heart in conflict with itself.”
For heaven’s sake, what kind of encouragement can a sensitive soul take from such an account? “If he had fallen, I think I would have given up the faith,” one person said about an ultra-popular preacher who, as far as we know, never did take a moral nosedive. And this is an important point. “All have sinned and fall short of the glory of God” (Romans 3:23). But when someone you trust crashes, that changes the equation.
“A man after God’s own heart” (Acts 13:22). That description of the giant-killer, “the sweet Psalmist of Israel,” the shepherd-turned-criminal finds its way into the pages of the New Testament. And Bathsheba, the woman he stole from someone else? She shows up in the genealogy of Jesus, of all places. I guess the question is: Do you really believe that love is stronger than the worst that human beings can do? “Create in me a pure heart, O God, and put a new and loyal spirit in me” (Psalm 51:10).