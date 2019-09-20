“The world is going to &#%$ in a handbasket.” It’s normal to overhear some sober epigram like that from time to time. As proof, you need only point to post-9/11 realities to confirm your thesis. “Seventeen-year-olds have not known a time when the United States was not at war.”
For good and ill, most of us know more and with more immediacy than anyone in human history. Good because if “a little knowledge is a dangerous thing,” more and more knowledge brings clarity and fullness. “You will know the truth, and the truth will set you free” (John 8:32). Ill because we know things we probably shouldn’t. I mean, who really needs all the sordid details of movie-star private lives, or anyone’s life, for that matter?
The best answer to the opening quote happens to be one more epigram: “At times like these, it is good to remember that there have always been times like these.” Take a page from history. Thousands died at the dawn of 17th-century England from the plague, which many clergy and laity alike believed to come from an avenging angel on the wicked. (Our word “stroke” comes from the Latin word plaga, “to strike.”) Lancelot Andrewes, one of the chief architects of the King James Bible, took refuge from filth and disease in the relatively blissful countryside and refused to visit his own afflicted parish, while bemoaning his own sins five hours a day in private and damning the dying to a devil’s hell.
Is there an antidote to such despair and misery? Well, just keep reading this piece of history, please. Another cleric of the Jacobean age, Thomas Morton, sent away his own parishioners into safety, worked from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily to feed and care for the sick, and slept on a bed of straw. Whenever faith flags, “look for the helpers. There are always helpers.” Maybe even you could be a helper? “Whatever you did for the least of these, you did for me” (Matthew 25:40).