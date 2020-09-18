Harry Emerson Fosdick, the great preacher and activist, wrote that everybody prays. Believers. Unbelievers. Heretics. Housewives. With that in mind, here are a few tips to help those who do their best to pray but worry they might be doing it all wrong:
• On a regular basis, go to a quiet place at a quiet time (maybe with a favorite beverage in hand). And then … just be there for a few minutes. “Ninety percent of life is showing up” (Woody Allen said that). The same goes for prayer. Occupy space-time in solitude.
• For those who take scripture at least halfway seriously, learn to accept that your reading can and does function as prayer. “An hour of study is as an hour of prayer before the Holy One.”
• It is a bit of a cliche, but remember that God gave human beings two ears and one mouth for a reason. Dyk that you could make a solid argument for listening (i.e., paying attention) as at least 90 percent of all prayerful activity? “Pray without ceasing” (1 Thessalonians 5:17) becomes more feasible with this in mind.
• Don’t feel bad about borrowing the prayers of others. (Jesus did, btw.) The Psalter. The Book of Common Prayer. Even a nice hymnbook. Besides, original ideas don’t come along that often, and it might be nice to use tried and true ones.
• Spend your days relishing the fact that you get to pay attention to all sorts of strange and wonderful things that transpire in this world. The birth of a child. The birth of a calf. The birth of a dream. “Be still and know that I am God” (Psalm 46:10), which is to say, pay attention to everything.
• As much as possible, devour and savor the moments of your life. It might be a stretch to label as prayers a good stretch in bed when you first wake up or two scoops of chocolate on an ice cream cone. But the joys of the day at least sand the track a bit. “Music is how I pray” (Sir Duke Ellington).