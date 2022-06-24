During my first hospital chaplaincy rotation (in Birmingham), my supervisor lowered the boom one day. Verbatims - word-for-word reports of hospital encounters - shed light on "life, the universe and everything." After reading one of my prayers in a verbatim, the boss said the following: "That was a lovely prayer for yourself. Did you think to pray with the patient, too?"
Basic politeness keeps most folk from asking clergy the rudest of questions: "What exactly is it that you do around here from day to day?" It comes across more often in joke form, about the country parson who works only one day a week. Plain meanness inspires some to take this line of inquiry to toxic levels.
Different contexts require different work, of course. The average parish minister should expect to cope with everything from chapters and verses to dollars and cents to laughter, tears and all the rest in the theater of everyday life. Chaplains in hospitals, military units, hospice centers, etcetera, wrestle with some of the most elusive of all jobs. Being with someone. Knowing when to shut up and when to speak. And toughest of all, maybe — prayer.
Wait, you might say; prayer is not that tough. Well, if you want a gut-wrenching picture of the depths that honest-to-God prayer plumbs, read or watch the story "The Green Mile." What John Coffey does for the hurting not only epitomizes this thing called prayer, it also gives a crystalline image of the work of the Son of God himself. Said Jesus after a woman touched him in prayer: "I felt power go out of me."
And so, I felt like an idiot the other day when I read of a woman who offered to call a sick church member every few days and pray WITH her. Not, "may I pray for you?" as I tend to offer. But, with you. Thank God we don't have to go it all alone. And thank God some take the time to seek out genuine prayers for all of God's children. "Pray without ceasing."
The Rev. Eugene Stockstill is pastor of Ebenezer United Methodist Church and Myrtle United Methodist Church in Union County.