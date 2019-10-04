Three good, solid examples of God repenting color the Hebrew scriptures.
The first comes before the flood in Genesis: “Violence filled the world, and God repented of making humans.”
The second comes after the dethroning of King Saul in 1 Samuel 15: “God repented of making Saul king of Israel.”
The third comes after the contrition of the Ninevites in the book of Jonah: “God repented of the disaster that was headed their way.” Repentance, of course, means a change of mind, with a change of action soon to follow.
Two general schools of biblical thought persist. One, God does not really change. These are only figures of speech. “I am the Lord, I do not change.” Everything happens as God wills it. Once you accept determinism, you find it everywhere.
Two, God really does change and can go with Plan B if Plan A derails. “You can’t mess with free will.” One of the cheerful aspects of this approach: If God can change tracks, maybe so can I?
How many personal problems and domestic squabbles would be eradicated with just a bit more flexibility. A musician takes a break from a monster of a concert piece, then returns days or weeks later with new clarity and power. A partner agrees to help more around the house. Schedules and calendars, traditions and habits all have the capacity for enormous elasticity.
“There are always possibilities,” Mr. Spock said. And possibilities are doorways to “strange new worlds.” Ask the adult student of Braille who wants to keep reading. The legend about Beethoven is that when his hearing went, he sawed the legs off his piano and pounded the keys with his ear to the floor to detect vibrations.
The Latin root of flexible means “to bend” and helps give us ideas on everything from meditating to relaxing to worshipping. A flexuous person enjoys amiability and leisure. Wouldn’t it be nice if it didn’t take a real pain to convince you of all the options in front of you? “Mold me, make me, fill me, use me.”