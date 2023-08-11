This will make two weeks in a row in first person singular, a rarity for me. A sweet soul whom I’d never met and who reads this column stopped me the other day to make sure I was doing ok. Then she told me she’d told a friend after last week’s bit, “We need to lift his spirits!” Talk about a gift for the heart.
I really am a happy-go-lucky guy who spends most days saying thank you for bath soap and oatmeal and soaking up all the jazz tunes I can. Sorrow wasn’t all I was feeling a few days ago. But I did have an epiphany when the rest of me woke up to the fact that my body had been mourning the demise of old connections. And it did recall a time in my life when I thought grief might swallow me whole.
The big reason for last week’s words was to underline something. As scary and painful as emotions can be, running from them seems far, far worse. A great preacher once started putting on inexplicable weight and went to see a physician who also had a reputation as quite a spiritual person. As soon as he stretched out on the examination table, the doctor let her hands hover over every part of his body, until she got to his heart. “You have a broken heart,” she announced, “and until your heart heals, the rest of you won’t.”
That same preacher then asked us: What would you do if you received a medical diagnosis in which 80% of the patients die and 20% make a full recovery. His glorious answer? “Man, hook me up with the 20%!” Me, too. The Hebrew scriptures call that “a different spirit.” As in, “Because my servant Caleb has a different spirit and follows me wholeheartedly, I will bring him into the land he went to, and his descendants will inherit it” (Numbers 14:24).
THE REV. EUGENE STOCKSTILL is pastor of Ebenezer United Methodist Church and Myrtle United Methodist Church in Union County.