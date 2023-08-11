djr-2019-07-19-rel-meditationp1

The Rev. Eugene Stockstill

This will make two weeks in a row in first person singular, a rarity for me. A sweet soul whom I’d never met and who reads this column stopped me the other day to make sure I was doing ok. Then she told me she’d told a friend after last week’s bit, “We need to lift his spirits!” Talk about a gift for the heart.

THE REV. EUGENE STOCKSTILL is pastor of Ebenezer United Methodist Church and Myrtle United Methodist Church in Union County.

