A proper homecoming for Jesus, according to Luke 4, could have happened in his hometown after his baptism and wilderness temptations. You may recall that Jesus’ first public reading of scripture went brilliantly.
“The Spirit of the Lord is upon me, because he has anointed me to bring good news to the poor.”
So far so good, as long as you define your terms.
But when your first homily in a house of prayer includes in the fold everyone under the sun your congregation despises, you risk being hurled over the edge of a steep cliff by an furious mob. That’s what happened that day in Nazareth, where events fulfilled a dour proverb: “No prophet is acceptable in his hometown.”
Jesus’ glorious followup? Moving on down the road, mixing with the masses, never in one place for too long. And after all the signs and wonders kicked in, “they begged him not to leave.” A long line of prostitutes, lepers, demoniacs, Samaritans, hesitant parsons, IRS auditors and middle-class housewives — all made brand spanking new — bear witness to the fact that Jesus was indeed the “friend of sinners.”
It still happens. Get caught rubbing shoulders with too many liberals or too many conservatives or whoever, and before you know it, they’ll be calling you names. But if you happen to be looking to tap into the living Spirit these days, you might check in places like the ones Jesus frequented when he got the boot at home. Hurricane aftermath. Suicide hotline. AIDS clinic. The little corner public school. And all the other flesh-and-blood places where it really matters.
“To proclaim release to the captives and recovery of sight to the blind, to let the oppressed go free.” What a crazy CV for a Messiah of any dignified standing. For a church. “God anointed Jesus with the Holy Spirit and power, and he went around doing good and healing all who were oppressed by the devil, because God was with him” (Acts 10:38).
THE REV. EUGENE STOCKSTILL is pastor of Ebenezer United Methodist Church and Myrtle United Methodist Church in Union County.