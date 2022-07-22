Some of the ancient theologians had trouble getting past the first two chapters of Genesis in their thinking and writing. It doesn’t take a close reading to see why.
For starters, most theologians believe “in the beginning” does not refer to eternity’s front end (??) but to the start of what we consider our world. For another thing, the popular notion of God creating “out of nothing” may or may not hold water based on the Genesis data. The first chapter suggests that the Creator took a roiling chaos and began to fashion life, order and beauty from the big, soupy mess. Worth a debate, for those who relish such.
Remember, too, that Genesis gives you not one but two takes on the creation. In the first, a Great Monarch commands, with immediate results. “‘Let there be light’ … and there was light.” In chapter two, you find the genesis of James Weldon Johnson’s lovely verses. “The LORD God took some soil from the ground and made a man. God breathed life into the man, and the man started breathing.”
Also remember that at the beginning, God calls every act of creation “good” until right at the end. But after the creation of human beings, God proclaims creation not “good” but “very good.” Human hubris tends to make this all about us, and the mystery of the “image of God” just amps up our stinking pride. Stop and consider the obligations of bearing such a title, not to mention the wonders all around you.
God saying “WHOOPEE!” about new life, though: That’s the big point. Some tender spirits wonder if God likes them at all. The answer seems obvious, doesn’t it? Like an artist mending a soiled painting or a builder a damaged structure or a surgeon a wounded body, how could the Good One who made us not delight in us and want what’s best for us? “You made us a little lower than you yourself, and you have crowned us with glory and honor” (Psalm 8:5).
The Rev. Eugene Stockstill is pastor of Ebenezer United Methodist Church and Myrtle United Methodist Church in Union County.
