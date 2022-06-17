The pratfall described in Genesis 3 inspires the common snark that no self-respecting, intelligent human being would take seriously this sort of silliness. That argument might hold some water if the story was not so very, very human.
Consider the manipulation that engineers the fall: God is keeping something from you, because God is jealous of all that you can be. Then consider what most folks want to do after reading a simple sign on a plain, ordinary door: “DO NOT ENTER!” Curiosity, at the least, gets the best of you, and you may have to learn a hard, hard lesson after crossing a threshold.
It’s not just apples and oranges. Forbidden fruit whets the human appetite, and the juicier, the better. In a world filled with brand new delights and opportunities, the one and only prohibition winds up being the undoing of it all.
The two immediate consequences - undeniable awareness and hiding in shame - are also far too common to dismiss as slight fancy or a theological conjuring trick. A student once asked a famous Baptist ethicist to locate the Garden of Eden on a map. In response, the professor gave his childhood street address in Memphis, then told of misusing his milk money and later hiding in a closet in his house, only to be discovered by his mother, who asked, “What have you done?”
The healthiest theology of all refuses to marginalize sinners, because such a theology recognizes the universal human tendency to go the way we should not go. And sad to say, we all tend to pretend that things are alright, rather than coming clean in order to get the help we need. It is an all-too-frequent part of the human story. “All have sinned and fall short of the glory of God” (Romans 3:23).
The Rev. Eugene Stockstill is pastor of Ebenezer United Methodist Church and Myrtle United Methodist Church in Union County.