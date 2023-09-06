You’ve probably come across the question: Why so many translations of the Bible? There are at least four ways to answer that.
The first answer is cynical. The Bible remains the best-selling book of all time. So, if money is your goal, a new Bible translation connected to a famous or trusted personality may gross you some nice bank. Sorry, but it’s true.
The second has to do with the wondrous elasticity and complexity of human language. A controversial example comes from Isaiah and the well-known verse that some translate as “a young girl will conceive” and others as “a virgin will conceive.” Strong cases to be made for both. These sorts of trouble spots come up all the time in the work of translation.
The third involves those translations that are not translations at all but paraphrases. The Message by Eugene Peterson is a good example of synthesizing the scriptures with integrity and helping those who feel what a dear friend once confessed. “I don’t know why we use the King James. None of us understands it!” Nice to comprehend what you read.
The last answer is the most complicated one. Your Bible comes from hundreds and hundreds of ancient documents that don’t always gee haw with each other, and much of translation involves comparing sources to find solid answers about texts. Older translations lack the scholastic depth of newer ones. You may not like it much, but the KJV is a beautiful translation based on substandard documents.
Readers need a nice, positive takeaway every week to brighten their day and lighten their way, mom says. So, here’s one. Is it not delightful to consider that the tattered, scrapbook-like history of the scriptures itself reveals something to us? Human limits don’t keep God from getting through to us. “Everything that was written in the past was written to teach us, so that through the endurance taught in the scriptures and the encouragement they provide we might have hope” (Romans 15:4).
THE REV. EUGENE STOCKSTILL is pastor of Ebenezer United Methodist Church and Myrtle United Methodist Church in Union County.