Today is the last day of Hanukkah. I considered writing about it, even put a couple of pieces together, then trashed them both. For some reason, I felt unqualified to write about a holiday I have never celebrated.
If you are a cynic, “Merry Christmas” means about the same as “hiya, buddy!” If you are not a Christian, you may have mixed feelings. If you are a Christian, you may wear your feelings on your sleeve, hoping to be offended by the first “Happy Holidays” that comes your way. If you are Jewish, you may wonder why so few speak the words “Happy Hanukkah.”
“Peace on earth, good will towards men” (Luke 2:14). Here are a few simple suggestions on how to make good on those tidings:
Give secret gifts. The legend of St. Nicholas offers us this inspiration. Bless somebody in anonymity.
Refuse to be offended by those who don’t believe or think like you do. Remember that offense is a habit and can usually be unlearned.
Empty out your closet. Most of us don’t need most of what we have. Give nice, usable items, btw, not stained, soiled or smelly ones you refuse to use yourself.
Read “A Christmas Carol,” maybe even out loud as a family, watch “It’s a Wonderful Life,” along with a documentary about the troubles Frank Capra had when they made it, or watch “A Charlie Brown Christmas” (or listen to the soundtrack!). They will all cheer you up.
Make music with a piano, a guitar, a drum, a kazoo or your own voice. The shepherd boy banished a demon with a harp.
Consider new possibilities. Dr. Craddock told of a Christian missionary who gave German chocolate one Christmas to Jewish folks stranded in India. “Why did you do that?” one angry listener said. “They’re not Christians!” Said the missionary, “But I am.”
“God bless us, everyone!”