My pal Leslie Criss was quite explicit when she booked me for this gig two-plus years ago: “No politics!” I have been more than happy to oblige. I’m a mystic, not a political commentator. But it is a shame sometimes, since so much of this season cries out for a response. Then it dawned on me: No one ever forbad commentary on human behavior in this column. Not once.
I have noticed a fascinating thing on social media. Post an inspirational quote without attribution and those on all sides of the fence, as well as those riding the fence, will respond with positive sentiments. Attach a name to the quote, and, in an instant, you run the risk of becoming partisan. You can cite Oscar Wilde anonymously til the cows come home. Drop his name, and you may catch heat.
Does this imply that we as members of the human race are much closer to each other than we think are? Does it mean that the only thing that divides us is personality? I don’t know. What I do know is this. Something needs to change.
Change in the human condition usually begins when someone gets so fed up with the way things are that a lovely little query sprouts: How can things be different? Not a thunderclap or a parting of the heavens. But a seed that breaks open and grows. It happens that way in individuals and in systems. It’s how Braille came into being. It’s how Holocaust surviviors found a higher path.
A former prison guard stood before Nelson Mandela, the new president of South Africa, and he shook all over. “He must be sick, Madiba,” those around the president said. No, he told them, that man tortured and humiliated us in prison, and now he expects the same treatment from me. “But that’s not who I am.” What if that attitude was the rule? Not the exception? “Be ye kind one to another, tender-hearted, forgiving one another” (Ephesians 4:32).