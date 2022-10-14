djr-2019-07-19-rel-meditationp1

In some circles, the apostle Paul gets a bad rap for corrupting “meek and mild” Jesus’ teachings with all sorts of tight-fisted, cold-hearted dogmas. But the plain truth is that Jesus hit the nail on the head much harder. Exhibit A: Jesus said lots more about hell. Please review all the New Testament references if you don’t believe it.

The Rev. Eugene Stockstill is pastor of Ebenezer United Methodist Church and Myrtle United Methodist Church in Union County.

