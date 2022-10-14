In some circles, the apostle Paul gets a bad rap for corrupting “meek and mild” Jesus’ teachings with all sorts of tight-fisted, cold-hearted dogmas. But the plain truth is that Jesus hit the nail on the head much harder. Exhibit A: Jesus said lots more about hell. Please review all the New Testament references if you don’t believe it.
The most extreme example comes in a disturbing parable at the end of Luke 16. While feasting, shopping and living the high life, a rich fellow ignored day by day a poor man at the front gate to his residence. The dogs who licked the poor man’s wounds showed more compassion to him than the landed gent. When they both died … well, do you need the rest of the story?
The poor man spent the rest of his days in “Abraham’s bosom.” The rich man? “You in your lifetime received good things … and now you are in anguish.” Father Abraham also informed the condemned man, worried about the fate of his brothers, that even a resurrection won’t change someone who refuses to heed the law and the prophets.
You may know that this unnerving story appears in a similar form in Egyptian religious texts, which shouldn’t bother you. The Bible that Jesus knew was produced in Egypt, and he spent a good bit of his childhood in North Africa. That Jesus borrowed it simply means that he had no trouble recognizing wisdom in a variety of places.
For those who do not prefer the concept of Hell, please consult with Jesus for more than a moment or two. There is more than passing significance that the most explicit illustration of damnation the Lord ever used comes in the gospel that insists from cover to cover that what you do with money is just about the surest sign of your destiny down the road. “To whom much is given, much is required.”
The Rev. Eugene Stockstill is pastor of Ebenezer United Methodist Church and Myrtle United Methodist Church in Union County.