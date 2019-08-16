“Danks” is her favorite word. We used to think “book” was her first word, and the instrument has yet to be invented that could have measured my excitement over that thought. Now we’re not so sure she was forming a word. She does love the presence of books, a merry thought all by itself.
My Anna Grace has “mad skillz,” as I think we still say. She can, for example, elicit actions simply with pitch and tone and facial expression. She has a keen eye for minute changes. She is the possessor of beauty and smarts. And, she knows “danks” quite well.
When she brings you her books to read to her? “Danks!” When she hands me my French books, my Bible and the other volumes on my current reading list, “Danks!” follows every book she hands to me. Outside on pretty mornings, discovering pebbles and leaves and acorns to share with you? “Danks!” Her response after helping us with household chores? “Danks!”
She may be onto something. And in case you feel like she still has a ways to go before she wraps her mouth and mind around this word, remember that there are plenty of people in the world who say it pretty much like she does. “Out of the mouths of babes ….”
My Anna Grace never misses a chance to say it. “Danks!” Should we?
“Gratitude is the memory of the heart” (Jean Massieu). It also may be the quickest way to transition from a miserable life to something much more winsome and willowy. “I have learned the secret of contentment” (Philippians 4:11). The secret? It’s hidden in the word itself: literally, “contained within limits.” So here’s a word that points us to the only place where happiness can ever be found: in the grateful moment.