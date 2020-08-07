Jesus kept a busy schedule. Here’s a question, though: How did he know what to do from moment to moment when he started traveling to teach and help people? No clocks or smartphones. The sun and moon were the age’s timepieces, and workdays varied widely based on geography and station in life. No marketing firm made sure he got top dollar or top-shelf accommodations. No foreman checked his time sheet.
Did Jesus guess his way through?
Follow the train of thought in Mark’s gospel. As early as Chapter 1, Jesus knew that in order to make it through the day, he needed time alone. “Very early in the morning, while it was still dark, Jesus got up, left the house and went off to a solitary place, where he prayed” (Mark 1:35).
Mark 5 gives you a good idea why he had to do this. Just after Jesus put a dangerous man in his right mind again, a synagogue leader begged him to help his terminally ill daughter. On the way, a woman with a blood disorder grabbed hold of Jesus’s robe and found herself cured. “I felt power go out of me,” Jesus proclaimed, but he had enough left over to raise to life the synagogue leader’s now-dead daughter.
“Jesus’s interruptions had interruptions,” Daddy used to say. Little surprise that by Chapter 6, Jesus had not only sent out a handful of men to help him but also insisted they take time off, too. “‘Come away to a deserted place all by yourselves and rest a while.’ For many were coming and going, and they had no leisure even to eat.” (Mark 6:31).
“There is a time for everything” (Ecclesiastes 3:1). If the gospels show us how Jesus used his time, our calendars (and bank accounts) show us how we use ours. It is a big pill to swallow: If you want to make time for it, you make time for it. “Short as life is, we make it shorter still by the careless waste of time.”