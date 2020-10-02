“Repent and believe the good news” (Mark 1:15). Jesus announced this after he had made it through childhood, adolescence and early adulthood, according to the New Testament, without a single ethical transgression. “He was tempted in every way, just like we are, but he did not sin” (Hebrews 4:15). Stunning to think someone could survive the early tantrum years, puberty and career development unstained by moral flaws.
It is noteworthy, also, because on at least one occasion, Jesus’ parents did have to correct him. At age 12 (cf. Luke:41ff), Jesus went with his family to worship at the temple in Jerusalem. When the rest of his family left, Jesus stayed behind to discuss religion and scripture with the resident scholars and made quite an impression. Mary and Joseph didn’t discover his absence until they were well beyond the city gates.
Mary, upon their return: Why have you treated us with such disrespect?
Jesus: Do you deserve more respect than God?
Then, Luke states, Jesus went home with them and submitted himself to their authority. The writer follows with this memory verse: “Jesus increased in wisdom and in stature and in favor with God and man” (v. 52).
Mary brought baby Jesus into the world and nurtured him. “Mary treasured all these things and pondered them in her heart” (v. 51). Beyond much doubt, Joseph taught him a trade (stone masonry) and gave him his best up-close example of what a man ought to be. “Joseph was a good man” (Matthew 1:19). In a house filled with brothers and sisters and other family and in a close-knit hillside community, who knows what other influences helped mold Jesus into the grown man he became?
This much is obvious. There is no sin in taking time to discover the way God has for you. “In all your ways acknowledge God, and God will straighten out the path in front of you” (Proverbs 3:6).