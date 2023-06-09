The devil takes center stage in but one brief part of the Hebrew scriptures: The first two chapters of Job. Other references are sketchy, including the famous garden appearance in Genesis 3. There, a sneaky talking snake hoodwinks the happy couple, and the whole world pays the price. In Job, the Hebrew Bible’s oldest piece of literature, things are way more straightforward.
The Adversary (Satan), in the company of all the heavenly “sons of God,” accuses Job of being spoiled and soft, so God gives permission for the rich, righteous man’s smiting. Satan kills Job’s children and his business, then hits Job with a skin disease so horrible that his own friends can’t recognize him. Except for the epilogue about Job’s restoration, the rest of the book consists mostly of philosophical debates on suffering.
But get this. When finally offering an extended soliloquy on the inscrutable wonders of creation, God never once apologizes to Job for anything that happened, never even bothers to explain why what happened, happened. Satan, btw, gets zero publicity in the speech. We, the readers, get the whole story, but not Job.
Theodicy is the theological attempt to justify the ways of God to humans. It is the only question that matters, according to our wise and jaded chaplaincy mentor in Birmingham. Most traditional theodicy does what Job’s friends did: Tries to pin the blame on secret sin. Human freedom also tallies lots of votes, but it doesn’t take a PhD in philosophy to see the big problem with this. Did you choose everything that’s happened to you?
If Job is supposed to be a big bay window that sheds sunlight on the human predicament, it seems fair to suggest at least two things. God takes ultimate responsibility for everything that happens in this world, without ever shifting blame. And so, the refusal to give up on eternal goodness is either the summit of human gullibility or the single noblest act for a human being. “Though he slay me, yet will I trust.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
THE REV. EUGENE STOCKSTILL is pastor of Ebenezer United Methodist Church and Myrtle United Methodist Church in Union County.