The gospel is held together by two ironies. You could almost call them jokes. Jokes so obvious you can miss them as easy as pie. And as with all good jokes, it seems a pity to have to explain them.
The first gag is the company that Jesus tended to keep, as evidenced by his popular nickname “a friend of tax collectors and sinners.” It happened over and over and over again: Levi and Zacchaeus (despised tax men, both of them), packs of wandering pariahs (lepers), “a sinful woman” (who knows what her sins were in Luke 7?) and on and on you could go with the references. This is great fill-in-the-blank stuff for preachers. Just add contemporary rejects and watch the tempers flare in a congregation.
The “dregs of society” didn’t sidle up to Jesus: They knocked down his door; they hugged the stuffing out of him; they wouldn’t leave him alone. Here at last, they must have been thinking, is someone who says what he means and means what he says. Who is good through and through. It doesn’t seem to add up, until you figure out that genuine holiness is the same thing as absolute love.
The other bit that should take you by surprise is that the Methodist elders and deacons, the longtime church lay leaders and the there-every-Sunday pew dwellers, if you will, were the ones who had a great big problem with Jesus, and they are the ones who inspired him to deliver a hellfire-and-brimstone message (Matthew 23). You would assume those with education and experience in religious matters would be the first ones at Jesus’ buffet of grace, until you recall that righteousness and self-righteousness have little to no concourse with each other.
In case someone asks you, this is the essence of the gospel. “Jesus Christ came into the world to save sinners.” Sinners couldn’t get enough of him. The church did him in. It is the world’s most perfect joke.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
THE REV. EUGENE STOCKSTILL is pastor of Ebenezer United Methodist Church and Myrtle United Methodist Church in Union County.