“Theology is a blind man looking in a dark room for a black cat who isn’t there,” wrote Robert Heinlein, one of the great skeptics of the 20th century. “Theologians can convince themselves of anything.” Isn’t that a marvelous challenge? A gut punch that makes you dig deeper? “The unexamined life is not worth living,” and the unexamined faith probably no faith at all.
Exhibit A? The so-called doctrine of the Trinity – one God, three persons. If you have a weak stomach, take care before gorging on the history of this piece of theology. The church worked overtime for years to decide what to make of the New Testament’s trinitarian language (over 100 references). And as they did, “everybody was a heretic at some point.” Subterfuge, counterintelligence, outbursts of violence and all other manner of sub-Christian behavior: The history of the Trinity’s got it all. And it all transpired just so Christians could say the God of the cosmos, the Jesus of history, the Great Spirit: One in the same.
Why believe such an outlandish thing?
Two things help this pilgrim. One is what our winsome theology professor in Birmingham told us. The first followers of Jesus were Jews, and so they believed in God. When they encountered Jesus, they all said in some way the same thing Thomas the Twin is quoted as saying after the resurrection: “My Lord and my God!” And when the extraterrestrial power of the Holy Spirit landed? Same thing. Same God, new experience.
The other help comes from what’s been called the “social theory.” Like three people working harmoniously together, so is God. Read or watch “The Shack” for a closer look at this lovely idea. I guess more than anything else, this is why I hold on to the mystery of the Trinity. It teaches us how to work together in love. Even with those who believe differently?