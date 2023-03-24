When the Book of Samuel opens, nobody seems to be paying much attention. Context: “Everyone did whatever they pleased” (Judges 21:25), regardless of consequences. If all you had to go on was social media, you might deduce the same about us?
Then, in Samuel’s first chapters, you come across a woman who feels like even God has a hearing problem. Hannah becomes the mother of a phenom in Israel’s history, but not until a struggle in prayer so intense that when she finally gives birth, do you know what Hannah names her son, just so she never forgets the wonder of it all? Heard By God. That’s what Samuel means, did you know?
Young Samuel grows up in a full-fledged religious environment, but with an odd sort of problem. He is hard of listening.
“Samuel did not know the Lord, and the Word of the Lord had not been revealed to him.” Doesn’t it seem strange to you that even though he knows where all the sacred objects go, knows the ancient traditions and stories and teachings, knows his way all around the tabernacle, he doesn’t know how to pay close attention?
What makes this even stranger is that Samuel’s mother promised God that if she had a child, the child would be a preacher. One night someone does come calling, and even the full-time, half-blind priest, Eli, has trouble seeing that God wants to have a talk with the child. When Eli finally figures out what’s going on, he gives his protege enough wisdom so that Samuel perks up and starts living into his own name. “Speak, Lord, for your servant is listening.”
As with all scriptures, this exquisite third chapter of 1 Samuel packs enough stuff for lessons and messages for days. A big one: Ancient Hebrew had no separate word for obey. Why? You haven’t listened until you start to do what you hear. Otherwise, you’re just wasting time. Or, as another famous person quips: “Why do you call me ‘Lord,’ yet you don’t do what I say?”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The Rev. Eugene Stockstill is pastor of Ebenezer United Methodist Church and Myrtle United Methodist Church in Union County.