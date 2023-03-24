djr-2019-07-19-rel-meditationp1

The Rev. Eugene Stockstill

When the Book of Samuel opens, nobody seems to be paying much attention. Context: “Everyone did whatever they pleased” (Judges 21:25), regardless of consequences. If all you had to go on was social media, you might deduce the same about us?

The Rev. Eugene Stockstill is pastor of Ebenezer United Methodist Church and Myrtle United Methodist Church in Union County.

