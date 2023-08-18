djr-2019-07-19-rel-meditationp1

The Rev. Eugene Stockstill

These ugly culture wars over everything from gender to country music have to do with much more than our stubborn refusal to meet in the middle. Want details? You’ll have to consult another page. But it does seem proper to point out that the real struggle is over who gets to define reality.

THE REV. EUGENE STOCKSTILL is pastor of Ebenezer United Methodist Church and Myrtle United Methodist Church in Union County.

