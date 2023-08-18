These ugly culture wars over everything from gender to country music have to do with much more than our stubborn refusal to meet in the middle. Want details? You’ll have to consult another page. But it does seem proper to point out that the real struggle is over who gets to define reality.
You could substitute the word truth for reality. As in, “What is truth?” That’s what Pontius Pilate asked Jesus.
The famous atheist Bertrand Russell insisted that nothing but mathematics can get at the essential facts of life, and he seems to have considered even most philosophy pretty much a waste, since it can’t give you the same kind of answers a math formula can. Too much guesswork? That seems an incredible posture, though, since intelligent humans have spent much time doing the work of philosophy.
Philosophy attempts to make sense of life. Some philosophers (like Russell and Nietzsche) trash religious faith as nebulous nonsense. Some (like Pascal and Kierkegaard) embrace faith as the highest, most rarefied of human experiences. Kierkegaard wrote an entire book about Abraham, the father of faith. “Abraham is the greatest of all. Who can understand him?”
The classic biblical example of philosophy is a thoughtful tract called Ecclesiastes. But every time a biblical historian stops mid-sentence to tell you why so-and-so happened, that’s a bit of philosophy. When Job’s friends blamed his suffering on secret, unconfessed sin, they were behaving like philosophers. Bad friends, too.
The philosopher Jesus asked some 307 questions, according to the New Testament, while he answered only eight (maybe) of the 187 questions others asked him? Does that annoy you? Would your annoyance amp up if someone suggested that an inability to live with and into questions undermines belief more than just about anything else? Questions don’t threaten heaven, for heaven’s sake. And when you bother to look deeply, no telling what you might find. “Come now, let us reason together,” one of the prophets pleads on behalf of the divine. God waiting to reason with us? Quite a thought, that.
THE REV. EUGENE STOCKSTILL is pastor of Ebenezer United Methodist Church and Myrtle United Methodist Church in Union County.