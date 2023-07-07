Robert’s Rules of Order refers to it as a point of personal privilege. An unexpected aside. I’d like to take that sort of moment, so that I can let you know about something of which I am quite proud.
About one year ago, a member of Myrtle UMC suggested that we consider opening a local food pantry. And in what now seems like the blink of an eye, voila! Behold, the Myrtle Food Pantry on 3069 Bankhead Drive in Myrtle, Mississippi.
The Mississippi Conference of the United Methodist Church awarded us a sizable matching grant for the work. We have a local, ecumenical board of directors. Our client list has grown to almost 100 families in a seven-month period. Last month, the tiny pantry served at least 50 families in our area.
We have a rent-free building, a new roof and new interior work, courtesy of Union County, and a donated chest freezer, donated wooden shelving and a donated front sign, all courtesy of others’ goodwill. I still feel a bit like someone wondering how the magician pulled the rabbit out of the big hat.
“It’s like a modern-day ‘loaves and fishes’ story, how God can take the money that would feed two families and multiply it through the Mid-South Food Bank (in Memphis) to feed 50 families,” one volunteer said. “Still mind-blowing! I love the sense of building community and forming relationships.”
In one way, it’s nothing but a grain of sand in the ocean, I know. But to be able to point to a small, nondescript brick building and know that you’re putting your faith into action? No small matter. I’ve wanted something like this since I started parish ministry 20 years ago. In their heart of hearts, all of those following in some big footsteps do, too, I believe. “Therefore, all things whatsoever ye would that men should do to you, do ye even so to them: for this is the law and the prophets.”
THE REV. EUGENE STOCKSTILL is pastor of Ebenezer United Methodist Church and Myrtle United Methodist Church in Union County.