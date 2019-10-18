Pope Francis is catching lots of flack for allegedly saying the following: “Jesus of Nazareth, once he became a man, although he was a man of exceptional virtue, was not a god at all.”
All other things being equal (and all scuttlebutt discarded for this column), you’d have to be quite the careless reader of the New Testament to discard the idea that Jesus grew and changed like any other human being. “Jesus increased in wisdom and in stature and in favor with God and man” (Luke 2:52). That’s one of the first verses we learned in grade-school “sword drill” at First Baptist Church in Jackson, Mississippi, way back in the early 1970s.
Jesus grewe up as a boy, learning the basic lesson that his mom and dad called the shots. He grew up when he started in ministry, to the point that a non-believing foreign woman once helped him come to terms with the cultural prejudices of his day. He had to grow to fully accept his call in life, so that the book of Hebrews gives us the important language “still he had to suffer before he could learn what it really means to obey God. Suffering made Jesus perfect” (Hebrews 5:8-9).
Analogies can be shaky building blocks in the science of theology. (Traditional comparisons with the three-leafed clover, the forms of water and the sun miss the odd doctrine of the trinity.) That being said, think about Jesus like this. Parents, grandparents and other caregivers sometimes suspend their grown-up-ness to identify with a child. Some do it so well that they seem to become children themselves. The New Testament idea of incarnation is not that God played at it, but that the divine learned firsthand how to be human. And it may be the hardest thing of all to accept? “He gave up everything and became a slave, when he became like one of us” (Philippians 2:7).