True confession: I’m a positive fellow. In the words of one old song, “I’m a cock-eyed optimist.” An old editor once told me she was willing to concede the glass was half full, but she wanted to know what in the devil happened to the other half. Me? I’d drink up and be happy.
I don’t say this for a pat on the back, but because of something that slapped me across the kisser the other day. Positivity can turn toxic.
Several generations ago, Dr. Norman Vincent Peale’s church in New York City was the place to be, especially for movers and shakers. Dr. Peale, remember, wrote a book called “The Power of Positive Thinking.” In that book, he proclaimed Jesus Christ to be the most positive person in human history, and Dr. Peale insisted that knowledge of the ways and words of Jesus held the key to happiness. He enumerated story after story of people whose lives had done a 360 when they riveted their attention to the positive gospel message.
I love that thought. Religion tends to get a bad rap as a wet blanket on fun of any kind. But what if my positivity refuses to let me acknowledge the genuine pain and need all around me? Or admit my own failures? What if my persistent cheerfulness will never allow me to enter into the sloppy processes of living? Will never let me concede that few good things happen overnight and that “most success takes a long, long time” and lots of help from others.
It can be a tricky business, you know? Finding a way to navigate through the soup of everyday reality without letting it drag you down. But trickier still? Nurturing deep joy inside yourself, while finding the courage to face the hard parts of life. And then doing what you can to make this world a better place. “You are the light of the world” (Matthew 5:14).