After the angel visited young Mary (Luke 1:26ff), after Mary gave her consent to the plan, after Mary told her cousin Elizabeth what had happened, after pregnant Elizabeth confessed to Mary that “as soon as I heard the sound of your greeting, the child in my womb leaped for joy,” Mary gave a speech.
Her soliloquy comes close to a verbatim quotation of one given by the mother of a revered prophet in Israel’s history (1 Samuel 2:1). Call them prayers, if you want. But if they qualify as prayers, then popular assumptions about prayer need careful reevaluation. Never once does either woman ask for a thing. Maybe because they have already been given so much? Instead, they both say “thank you.”
“With all my heart I praise the Lord, and I am glad because of God my Savior. He cares for me, his humble servant. … He drags strong rulers from their thrones and puts humble people in places of power. God gives the hungry good things to eat, and sends the rich away with nothing” (Luke 1:46-47, 52-53).
Hannah’s child would go on to redirect the trajectory of a country, and, as you may know, Mary’s boy gained a reputation for doing the same thing for the whole world. And it seems worth mentioning that both women saw their sons as answers to the cries of the common crowd.
It was the German philosopher Nietzsche who blamed biblical religion for teaching the world to care for all souls. No culture before, he claimed, would have put the poor and rich on the same level or deduced that a coal-miner deserves as much respect as a tycoon. These two women’s jubilees put this strange ethic on proud display. “You lift the poor and homeless out of the garbage dump” (1 Samuel 2:8).