Someone made the provocative statement the other day that Jesus almost never answered a direct question with a direct answer. It makes you want to pull out your New Testament and start combing through it right now, doesn’t it?
When the so-called “rich young ruler” asked the “good master” about an eternal inheritance? “Why do you call me good?” came the response, followed by, “You know the commandments.” Lots of readers think Jesus wrote a question of his own in the dirt while a lynch mob asked him about stoning an accused adulteress. Even near the end, when Pontius Pilate demanded that he come clean about his royal lineage before sentencing, Jesus just threw the governor’s question right back in his face.
One of the few times when Jesus did give a direct answer was when the disciples said to him, “Teach us to pray.” Not a direct question, but the implied inquiry is obvious enough. We call Jesus’ answer “the Lord’s Prayer,” which most can recite from memory. “Our Father … thy will be done … give us … forgive us … deliver us.”
Then Jesus goes and wrecks the whole thing with a parable that skewers easy interpretation. A father in bed with his family, awakened by a midnight request for food, winds up getting up and giving in because the man at his door will not shut up (Luke 11:1-13). That, Jesus said, is what prayer is: Refusing to give up on God. (See Luke 18:1-8 for an even more mind-numbing cross-reference).
Jesus the philosopher may have enjoyed more than a little this evasion of simplistic answers for the world’s complexities. But much more, the Galilean sage knew far too well that the genuine treasures of heaven and earth are found only by those crazy enough to keep scratching and searching and dreaming. It doesn’t just drop into your lap. “When you seek me, you will find me, if you search for me with all your heart” (Jeremiah 29:13).
THE REV. EUGENE STOCKSTILL is pastor of Ebenezer United Methodist Church and Myrtle United Methodist Church in Union County.