djr-2019-07-19-rel-meditationp1

The Rev. Eugene Stockstill

Someone made the provocative statement the other day that Jesus almost never answered a direct question with a direct answer. It makes you want to pull out your New Testament and start combing through it right now, doesn’t it?

Newsletters

THE REV. EUGENE STOCKSTILL is pastor of Ebenezer United Methodist Church and Myrtle United Methodist Church in Union County.

Recommended for you