“I consider all my accomplishments to be nothing but rubbish” (Philippians 3:8). Google that verse to uncover an ongoing, freewheeling debate: Does your Bible contain cuss words. Care to guess how the much-loved KJV translates skubalon? Not rubbish. Check it for yourself, so my editor doesn’t have to censor me.
Lots of church kids grow up thinking that cussing earns you a one-way ticket to you-know-where. And breaking the third commandment with one of the big, bad words? DYK, BTW, that rule has less to do with vocabulary and more to do with heart and soul? Do not misuse God’s name. Don’t treat it like a bumper sticker or political slogan. Don’t drag it through the muck and mud. Is an empty profession vain? What about someone who bears witness in a house of worship, then treats everyone else like filth?
Which brings us back to skubalon. It can mean garbage. (Golgotha was the garbage heap in Jerusalem where they burned all the refuse). But it can also mean something else. Leavings is the most polite way to phrase it. What inspired such a word in the apostle? His spiritual experience.
“I have seen things,” St. Thomas Aquinas said before he died, “that make all my writings look like so much straw.” Small wonder that those grubbing for their piece of the pie find their hands empty. You climb the ladder to discover everything you really want is nowhere to be seen.
A cross-reference for this sad dynamic? “All our righteousness has become as filthy rags” (Isaiah 64:6). You can research that one, too. Suffice it to say, here again pops up some surprising biblical vocabulary.
And yet, where would we get flowers? Or trees? How would we have groceries if not for skubalon. How do you learn anything except by making mistakes? “God doesn’t waste anything,” mother told us when we were all very young. Did she mean, as the natives teach, that nothing lacks value? “Everything is ever ready to light up into a sacrament” (Martin Buber).