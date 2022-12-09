Here are a few Advent-related thoughts that may never morph into full-length form.
Advent (Latin for “coming”) should make you smile a big smile. In some of his most famous teaching, Jesus arrives/appears again and again, especially in times of human need and suffering. “When you have done it to one of the least of these, you have done it to me.”
Through the greater part of church history, Advent functioned like Lent: A time of prayer and fasting in preparation for a guest. The idea makes sense; most of us would probably make a change or two before a visit from, say, the president or the pope. “Repent, for the kingdom of heaven is at hand.”
In believers' experience, prayer and fasting work in much the same way as the unfettered forthtelling of John the Forerunner: They blow-torch through bigotry, hypocrisy, corruption and half-heartedness. “When you pray … when you fast …”
Believe it or not, pink used to be the color for boys, not blue, and pink is often seen as a much stronger color. It is the color of joy. Exuberance. That’s why one of the candles in the Advent wreath is pink. It may also remind you of a quote from Beethoven: “To play a wrong note is insignificant, to play without passion inexcusable.”
A lovely word for this season comes from one of the languages of southern Africa. “Sandu” is a greeting, a farewell and a prayer that well-being and tranquility may meet you along the way. (It is also a boy’s name and a wonderful jazz tune.)
“Love means never having to say you're sorry,” goes a famous line from an old movie. But nothing could be more false. Love apologizes. Love accepts apologies. And, love works in sunshine and under cloudy skies for the good of the beloved. “Love is the most excellent way.”
The Rev. Eugene Stockstill is pastor of Ebenezer United Methodist Church and Myrtle United Methodist Church in Union County.
