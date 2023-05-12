C.S Lewis championed the idea that certain things must be believed in order for Christianity to be Christianity. Lots of it has to do with the life, death and resurrection of Jesus. No physical resurrection, for example = No Christianity.
It drives some souls up a wall, but you can affirm things you can’t fully explain. Said one preacher when a rather ill-tempered interrogator demanded to know his thoughts on the virgin birth, “I’m all for it!” Me, too. What I’m not for is when some influential theologian insists that Jesus had God’s blood type. Nothing remotely biblical about that. Matthew and Luke just offer that something strange and wonderful happened.
We plunge into perilous wrong when we confuse the plain words of scripture with all our fancy interpretations. Have you ever run into someone who says that if you don’t believe the cross assuaged a wrathful God, you don’t believe in salvation? Utter rubbish. Most of the early Christians embraced the cross as the victory over evil, not a pacifying of angry divinity.
A good place to begin when you have questions: Plain biblical words. For example, who rejected Jesus? Not the derelicts, outcasts and oddball truth-seekers, but instead, the high-falutin’ religious politicians who couldn’t stomach the idea that they and their system needed major reforms. At the final trial, Pontius Pilate “knew that for envy they had delivered him” (Matthew 27:18). Pilate, of all people, saw it.
But you must heed details. Then, when you come to tough points in a text, remember to ask yourself if you believe love is the heartbeat of the universe. That can help unravel mysteries, too. And please, have the integrity to draw clean, clear lines between your own ideas and the ideas of the Bible. Or at least go with, “I’m not completely sure,” that lovely metaphysical confession. “My thoughts are not your thoughts, neither are your ways my ways, saith the LORD” (Isaiah 55:8).
THE REV. EUGENE STOCKSTILL is pastor of Ebenezer United Methodist Church and Myrtle United Methodist Church in Union County.