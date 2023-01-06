It seems odd that the words of Psalm 23 should have become so famous. Maybe the King James Version deserves credit. What makes it seem so strange, though, is what the song implies about us as human beings. “All we like sheep have gone astray, every one to his own way …”
Sheep, according to those who know, have trouble keeping themselves clean, panic at the first sign of trouble, have a terrible tendency to eat and drink the wrong things. And if upended on its back, a sheep can die unless helped to its feet by someone else. Not too flattering to the human ego, is it?
It would be so much nicer to be compared to the solitary bald eagle or the wise wild turkey or the cunning panther or a speedy sheep dog. Have you ever watched a trained canine work with a human to corral much larger animals? Not a word has to be spoken. One can signal with a hand, the other knows just what to do, then does it. Quite a remarkable thing to witness.
But perhaps the beloved psalm won such notoriety because of what it insists about the eternal and everlasting. Like a good shepherd who feeds, cleans, protects and guides helpless, wayward sheep, so is God. “The Lord is my shepherd.” And isn’t there something deep in the human heart that longs for such unceasing care?
One famous Christian essayist wrote that when she was a little girl in a home with two atheists for parents, “I had a terrible secret: I was a believer in God.” A believer in One who saw when others didn’t, heard when others couldn’t and cared in a way that no one else could. She and her two brothers proceeded to do what seemed impossible in their household: They all became middle-aged believers. How? “Goodness and mercy pursue me all the days of my life.”
The Rev. Eugene Stockstill is pastor of Ebenezer United Methodist Church and Myrtle United Methodist Church in Union County.