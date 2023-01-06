djr-2019-07-19-rel-meditationp1

The Rev. Eugene Stockstill

It seems odd that the words of Psalm 23 should have become so famous. Maybe the King James Version deserves credit. What makes it seem so strange, though, is what the song implies about us as human beings. “All we like sheep have gone astray, every one to his own way …”

The Rev. Eugene Stockstill is pastor of Ebenezer United Methodist Church and Myrtle United Methodist Church in Union County.

