The Rev. Eugene Stockstill

The lovely words of 1 Corinthians 13 get quoted at weddings and other fine occasions all the time. “Love is patient … is kind … is not envious or boastful or arrogant or rude … not easily angered ...” Trouble is, the letter-writer dropped them smack dab in the middle of quite an unhappy letter he had to send to some Christians behaving badly.

The Rev. Eugene Stockstill is pastor of Ebenezer United Methodist Church and Myrtle United Methodist Church in Union County.

