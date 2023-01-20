The lovely words of 1 Corinthians 13 get quoted at weddings and other fine occasions all the time. “Love is patient … is kind … is not envious or boastful or arrogant or rude … not easily angered ...” Trouble is, the letter-writer dropped them smack dab in the middle of quite an unhappy letter he had to send to some Christians behaving badly.
Talk about graphic. 1 Corinthians 13 gives you a strange case of infidelity that made even those outside the church blush, as well as ugly, public litigations among congregations. Contemporary enough yet? You even read about believers bucking ahead of others in the Communion line to pig out on bread and wine. “What, don’t you have homes where you can eat??” the incredulous apostle wondered.
And, amazing but true, the recipients of the biblical missive thought they were top-flight spiritual people, highly gifted and blessed. So right after another famous paragraph, about “the body of Christ” (1 Corinthians 12), you find maybe the most exquisite words in the whole New Testament. Some studious souls believe, in fact, that famous chapter was cut-and-pasted from another source.
If you take the trouble to study, you discover far more than poetry that kisses your cheek. All those who dare to call themselves followers of the one named Jesus get a nice-sized dressing down. Try substituting “love” with Jesus’ name, then with your own name. You get the picture. “Miles to go before I sleep.” Anything other than more of the spirit of 1 Corinthians 13 misses the mark, John Wesley said. Wonder where he got such a strange notion?
A mentor once told some brand-new preachers to preach nothing from the pulpit except love the first few months of a new appointment. The demands and complexities of culture, it seems, call forth the exact same exhortation from time to time. “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.”
The Rev. Eugene Stockstill is pastor of Ebenezer United Methodist Church and Myrtle United Methodist Church in Union County.