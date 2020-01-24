Buddhists follow the lives and learning of their masters. Muslims heed the teachings of the Quran. Even atheists and agnostics have their patron saints they venerate. Christians were first called that because others liked making fun of those “little Christs.”
You call it being a disciple, and it is inevitable. In the words of the poet, “It may be the devil or it may be the Lord, but you’re gonna have to serve somebody.”
Here lies one of the curiosities about Jesus. “Follow me,” he said to fishermen, financiers, fools and others boggled by the invitation. From the start (Mark 1), he went out and looked for his own disciples. But in Jesus’ time (through most of history, actually), students have sought out teachers, not the other way around. One popular example: Daniel Larusso begging Mr. Miyagi to teach him in “The Karate Kid.”
A little harder to imagine the other way, isn’t it? It almost feels like a question of dignity. Can you picture a vested professor roaming the hallways and courtyards of an ivy-covered university in search of pupils?
In some Christian theology, the only qualification necessary for becoming a disciple consists in the knowledge that you are nothing. In other words, God doesn’t pick you because of your resume. God picks you because you are so unqualified. “God qualifies the called, God doesn’t call the qualified.”
A better way of looking at it? The teacher sees a student’s potential long before the student does. A parent sees limitless possibilities in a child’s future. A coach knows he’s got a winner and spends herself bringing out the team’s winning ways. And here is a lovely thought indeed. To know that someone believes in you? That can make all the difference between finding your way and meandering through the wastelands. “You didn’t choose me, but I chose you” (John 15:16).