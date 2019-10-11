Have you ever had someone ask you what one person from history you would most like to meet? The question annoys me, mostly because it’s almost impossible for me to answer.
Sitting in the studio with Dave Brubeck, Paul Desmond and the guys to see and hear them create music sits near the summit. So does one master class with Oscar Peterson. Or an afternoon of coffee and philosophy with Kurt Vonnegut, the agnostic writer who loved Jesus.
The one person most Christians usually feel obligated to pick might not even make my list, for personal reasons that may form the gist of another piece in this column sometime soon.
When it comes to saints, though, I like to think that some quality time with St. Peter would be fun. And I think Nate Saint, a missionary killed in South America, would inspire in person. Have you ever seen the smile on that man’s face, while he loads boxes onto a plane? Saint said this one time: “I would rather die now than live a life of oblivious ease in so sick a world.”
We just celebrated the Feast of St. Francis, and I must say that I really would like more first-hand knowledge of the “naked priest following a naked Lord,” the man who walked away from everything he owned to follow the Way, who legendarily tamed wild animals with prayers, who penned verse in praise of the sun, moon and stars.
I like to think that St. Francis had pets of his own, that he was quick with a witticism or story to meet the needs of the day. But one thing I don’t have to guess, because we are pretty sure he said it: “Preach the gospel at all times. If necessary, use words.” At the end of the day, by the way, that’s the only witness that ever changes anyone. At least, that’s what I believe.