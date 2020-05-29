A few facts about hummingbirds, courtesy of a beloved parishioner.
A flock of hummingbirds is called a “charm.”
Male hummingbirds arrive at a breeding ground first to establish a territory. Female hummingbirds come later to build a nest or repair an old one. Many times a female hummingbird makes multiple nests as decoys to keep the real nest and her hatchlings safe.
Hummingbirds are the only bird species that can hover, fly backwards or upside down. They cannot walk or hop, but they can shuffle on their short, weak legs.
A hummingbird can hear much higher pitches than human beings can and can hear tiny differences that human ears cannot detect.
Hummingbirds can see into the ultraviolet range, and the color red especially attracts them.
Hummingbirds migrate in response to the changing lengths of daylight, so you don’t have to stop feeding them to make them leave.
Returning hummingbirds will look for broken tree branches and consume much-needed sweet sap dripping from the breaks.
If you place a nectar feeder out, hummingbirds will find it quite quickly.
Hummingbirds have a built-in GPS, remembering people and places and even the locations of feeders from year to year.
Have you ever noticed these dazzling creatures? Listened to them? Witnessed a bird hatch from an egg? Watched a calf skip through a meadow? Seen the sun melt into the horizon? Gazed into the eyes of someone you love?
“Our goal should be to live life in radical amazement. Get up in the morning and look at the world in a way that takes nothing for granted. Everything is phenomenal. Everything is incredible. Never treat life casually. To be spiritual is to be amazed.” (Abraham Joshua Heschel)