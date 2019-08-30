Jesus had a soft place in his heart for Martha, Mary and Lazarus, and by all accounts, the three siblings gave him a safe place to rest from time to time, “far from the madd’ing crowd.” According to the New Testament, Jesus raised Lazarus from the dead (John 11). Martha was a famously hard worker (Luke 10:38ff). And Mary was the baby sister. Together, they probably helped take care of Jesus.
The Luke 10 story goes something like this. Jesus has come for a visit. I like to think of him as really letting his hair down, as it were, so that he can just spend time with friends. He winds up teaching a little bit (an occupational hazard?), with little sister Mary right there to catch every word. When big sis has had enough, she steamrolls into the living room and reads Jesus and Mary the riot act. “I’m doing all the work in here! Would someone please come help me??” And Jesus’ famous response: “You are stressed about way too much, Martha. Don’t you know you only have to do one thing right now? Mary has already figured that out.”
And as with so many Bible stories, you never get the real punchline. What is it that Martha needs to be doing? That Mary is already doing? That maybe one or two readers need to do, as well? Most commentators have deduced that these siblings gave Jesus space to just be himself, relax, unwind. And so there’s a good chance that’s the same thing he’s trying to get Martha to enjoy, at least for a little while. “Create your own secret place. A place where you can just be.” Or in the words of Jesus himself: “If you are tired from carrying heavy burdens, come to me and I will give you rest” (Matthew 11:28).