Midrash, a word that basically means “commentary,” comes from a Hebrew root that means “seek.” The rabbis who penned commentaries on the Bible were seeking truth. You can uncover these treasure maps throughout the prodigious canon of Jewish interpretation of Hebrew scriptures.
One example: The Hebrew root word for “truth” is emet, the first (alef), middle (mem) and last (tav) letters in the Hebrew alphabet. According to the rabbis, this means that truth is the beginning, middle and ending of all reality. The sages called truth “the seal of God.” Go ahead and study. Have fun with words and ideas and your Bible. “Come, let us reason together” (Isaiah 1:16).
The point here, though, is the scorn that some religious circles seem to heap on that word “interpretation.” The train of thought runs like this: Simple minds discern plain truth solo and with little effort, and only fools try to interpret. Suffice it to say, in response, that we all interpret. Every day. You thank God for dry weather. The farmer begs for rain. Who’s right? Etcetera.
Hal Linden (who played the lead in that all-time greatest TV comedy, “Barney Miller”) confessed in an interview that he had no idea Barney was Jewish until the show’s creator said something about “Talmudic justice” and the way the 12th precinct’s captain handled life. At that moment, Linden said, one fact changed his whole approach. Time for a new interpretation, based on new information.
Call these words an earnest plea for open minds whenever a book (any book) or a newspaper or a discussion or a relationship opens. If you cannot consider things from another point of view, the chances are that you don’t have a very good handle on your own point of view, either. The chances are that you are just fooling yourself. “We never knew an ignorant person yet but was prejudiced.”