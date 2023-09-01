The rapture, one of the most popular ideas based on The Apocalypse and other parts of the Bible, is also a relatively new piece of theology. During a revival in Scotland in the 1800s, someone had a vision of believers snatched from the wicked world in “the twinkling of an eye.” That experience found its way into the footnotes of the mega-popular Scofield Reference Bible and entered the mainstream consciousness. It is now considered eschatological orthodoxy in this part of the world.
Before rapture ideology caught fire, though, Christians around the world believed the exact opposite: You wanted to be left behind, not taken. What happened in the great flood in Genesis? God took away the violent forces in the world. What happened in the exodus? God took away the slave masters. In most Bible-shaped history, being left behind was considered a good and happy thing.
Revelation, in fact, is a classic example of why sola scriptura (“only the Bible”) yields surprising results if taken seriously. Honest students discover that Revelation first gave courage and hope centuries ago to those in danger from a psychotic chief executive; that the dreaded number “666” could actually be “616”; that millennialism may not be the best of apocalyptic frameworks; and that those scary images of gore and gluttony fit all human history like a glove.
Conspiracy moths love to flit through Revelation for hidden gems that confirm intractable biases. But the grand and tragic conspiracy is no real secret. We never seem to learn that things like sex, money and political power have no power to fix the human dilemma.
A practical takeaway? “In essentials, unity; in non-essentials, liberty; in all things, charity.” That seems like a big enough chunk of wisdom to apply to the daily round, rather than peering too deeply into the abyss or squabbling over who’s right about The Big Wrap-up. Or whatever. “If … I have not love, I am nothing but an annoying gong, an ear-numbing percussion instrument.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
THE REV. EUGENE STOCKSTILL is pastor of Ebenezer United Methodist Church and Myrtle United Methodist Church in Union County.