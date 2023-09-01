djr-2019-07-19-rel-meditationp1

The rapture, one of the most popular ideas based on The Apocalypse and other parts of the Bible, is also a relatively new piece of theology. During a revival in Scotland in the 1800s, someone had a vision of believers snatched from the wicked world in “the twinkling of an eye.” That experience found its way into the footnotes of the mega-popular Scofield Reference Bible and entered the mainstream consciousness. It is now considered eschatological orthodoxy in this part of the world.

THE REV. EUGENE STOCKSTILL is pastor of Ebenezer United Methodist Church and Myrtle United Methodist Church in Union County.

